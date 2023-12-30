ARAB, Ala. (WHNT) – A fire in the “shop area” of A&D Motors in Arab was reported Saturday morning.

A call was made about 6:45 a.m. Saturday with reports of smoke. Multiple agencies, including Arab Fire Dept., Ruth Fire District, Four-C Fire District, Brindlee Mtn. Fire Dept., Tri-County Fire Dept., Marshall Heath System EMS and Arab Electric Co-op., responded to the scene on Brindlee Mtn. Parkway.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. Officials with the Arab Fire Department tell News 19 no injuries have been reported.

News 19 crews on the scene spoke with A&D Motors shop owner Jennifer Harlow. She says the building suffered a “moderate burn”. Harlow believes the fire started from a heater that caught fire in the back of the shop’s warehouse.

Officials are continuing to investigate the cause of the fire.

In a Facebook post, A&D Motors thanked the first responders for containing the fire. The post continues in assuring customers that “A&D will still be operational”.

Courtesy Arab Fire Department.