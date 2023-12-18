LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The family of a 16-year-old who died after a multi-county chase ended in a crash said they were told no charges will be filed against Decatur officers involved in the chase.

The Sept. 4 chase ended when authorities say the driver, 16-year-old Jaiden DeJarnett, lost control of the vehicle and hit a tree on Jefferson Street in Courtland. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) said DeJarnett died at the scene.

The Decatur Police Department said an officer attempted to stop a vehicle in the area of 67 and Danville Road around 2:40 a.m. Authorities said the driver did not stop, leading officers on a chase from Morgan County into Lawrence County.

DeJarnett’s grandfather Reginald McKenzie said that Lawrence County District Attorney’s Office called and told the family a grand jury returned a no bill on Monday – meaning they found there wasn’t enough evidence to support an indictment on a criminal charge.

ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division investigated the crash. On November 22, ALEA confirmed that it had turned over its findings from the investigation to the Lawrence County DA Errek Jett, who said his office received the report.

A spokesperson for DPD told News 19 that one of the officers involved in the initial attempted contact and chase of DeJarnett was also involved in the fatal shooting of 39-year-old Stephen Clay Perkins, but the officer wasn’t the lead officer in the chase.

Decatur named the four officers involved in the shooting death of Perkins. Those officers were identified as Bailey Marquette, Christopher Mukadam, Joey Williams and Sergeant Vance Summers, but DPD did not confirm which officer was involved in the chase.