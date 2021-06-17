No base tuition raises for UA system for 5th consecutive year

For the fifth year in a row, in-state students at the University of Alabama (UA) will not see an increase in base tuition.

It will be the fourth consecutive year without an increase for students at the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) and Huntsville (UAH). Non-resident tuition will not increase for the third sequential year.

“It was monumental when the Board of Trustees voted to freeze tuition across the UA system for the first time in 40 years,” said UA System Chancellor Finis St. John.

“The Board and the System have committed to being responsible and accountable with the funds we receive from students and their parents,” St. John continued. “We want higher education to be accessible to all Alabama residents.”

Despite no tuition increase for the 2021-22 school year, both UA and UAH made adjustments to other programs, including a 2.6% to 5% increase in distancing learning rates for UA. UAH adjusted its hourly tuition charges to allow for “evenly divisible tuition,” increased the infrastructure fee by $5 per credit hour, and raised the dining dollars fee by $10 per a contractual obligation.

