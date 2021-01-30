No bands will be allowed at 2021 Magic City Classic as SWAC announces new policy for football season

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Southwestern Athletic Conference has announced its policy regarding bands at football games for the 2021 season.

The policy will now only allow home team bands at games but will not allow any bands at neutral site games, including the Magic City Classic in Birmingham.

“As we began to make final preparations related to the kickoff of the Spring 2021 football season, it became imperative for us to make comprehensive decisions that take into full account where we are with the current state of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said SWAC Commissioner Dr. Charles McClelland.

The plan is only in effect for this season as of now. It is unknown at this time if bands will not be allowed at the Magic City Classic parade. According to its website, the parade is still going on as planned.

The 2020 Magic City Classic was canceled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic forcing SWAC officials to postpone the season until the spring.

The 2021 Magic City Classic game between Alabama A&M University and Alabama State University is set for April 17 at Legion Field.