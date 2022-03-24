HELENA, Ala. (WIAT) – What’s trending on TikTok could be against the law. Helena Police are sending a warning to the community that the popular Orbeez Challenge will not be tolerated in the city.

The warning comes after a nine and 12-year-old were shot and injured over the weekend.

Police Chief Brad Flynn said typically a group of people gets in a car to drive by and shoot gel water pellets at unsuspecting victims with an airsoft gel ball gun. Police said one of the victims this weekend was shot in the face and the outcome could have been much worse.

“This is a very serious crime and one that we never want to see happen again,” Flynn said. “Pointing them at occupied vehicles or if you’re in the vehicle and going by targeting unsuspecting people, especially children, we have a problem and we’re going to have to deal with it.”

Flynn said five kids were driving around the Appleford neighborhood doing this Sunday afternoon, they shot one child, drove away and did it again to another child before taking off.

David Anchors was visiting Lee Springs Park, adjacent to the neighborhood this week. He said he brings his grandchildren to the park once a week and is concerned this social media trend is catching on.

“I don’t think the kids know I think how much they can hurt somebody, and you can’t hit a reset button,” David Anchors said.

Helena resident Margaret Chandler took her grandson to the park as well. She said she doesn’t think children should be on social media.

“They don’t know what they’re doing and how dangerous it is and how other people see it,” Chandler said. “It’s all about the attention.”

This is attention Flynn said will not be allowed in the city.

“Even if you don’t mean to hurt someone, you can be held responsible and have charges filed against you,” Flynn said.

According to Flynn, all kids involved could face second-degree assault or reckless endangerment and harassment charges depending on the circumstances of how they were involved.

He said the two victims have been traumatized by this event and encouraged residents to call the police if they’ve seen anything like this in the community.

Flynn said it’s important for parents to be aware of what their children are doing on social media.