Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime scene do not cross caution tape at night.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – A customer was allegedly shot by a security guard at a nightclub in Huntsville early Thursday morning, according to the Huntsville Police Department (HPD).

A spokesperson with HPD said officers responded to a shooting at Club 3208 on Long Avenue around 3:30 a.m. Thursday.

Authorities believe the customer got into a dispute inside the club and was escorted out. HPD then claims the customer returned with a weapon and attempted to go back into the business.

HPD said shots were then fired between the security guard and the customer, which left the customer injured.

The customer was transported to the hospital with ‘serious ‘critical’ injuries and died from those injuries later in the morning. No other injuries were reported.

HPD is still investigating.

News 19 will provide updates as we get more information.