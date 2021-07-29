Nigel Shelby lawsuit: Three more defendants dropped

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Three people have been removed from a lawsuit against Hunstville City Schools.

That lawsuit filed by the family of Nigel Shelby, a student who died by suicide in 2019. The family says his death was a result of bullying for his sexual orientation.

Huntsville City Schools Superintendent Christie Finley and school administrators Aaron King and David Whitner are no longer listed on an amended lawsuit.

The only defendants named in the lawsuit now are the Board of Education and Jo Stafford, a former administrator.

The lawsuit does maintain that school officials did nothing to help Shelby even after being made aware on multiple occasions of the bullying.

The amended lawsuit also reduces the number of claims from nine to six, and no monetary amount is listed for damages.

The amended lawsuit can be read here.