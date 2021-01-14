Nick Saban wins Paul “Bear” Bryant Coach of the Year Award

Alabama head coach Nick Saban leaves the field after their win against Ohio State in an NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Alabama won 52-24. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The American Heart Association announced tonight that head coach Nick Saban has been named the recipient of the 2020 Paul “Bear” Bryant Award.

The award recognizes the country’s top college football coach for his contributions both on and off the field. The award is selected after all bowl games have concluded and is voted on by the National Sports Media Association.

Saban, who won the Bryant Award in 2003 at LSU, joins former Alabama head coach great Gene Stallings (1992) as past Crimson Tide award receipts. This season, Saban led the Crimson Tide to a perfect 13-0 record after securing his sixth national championship in 14 seasons at Alabama on Monday night, thanks to a 52-24 victory over Ohio State. He has coached more games (86) as the Associated Press’ No. 1 team than any other active head coach.

The Paul “Bear” Bryant Award annually recognizes the country’s top college football coaches for their contributions both on and off the field, making the sport better for athletes and fans alike by demonstrating grit, integrity and a winning approach to coaching and life. The award is the only college coaching honor selected after all postseason bowl games and the National Championship have been played.

