Nick Saban is a grandpa – again!

According to our news partners at AL.com, James Nickolas Setas, Saban’s second grandchild and first grandson, was born at 8:18 a.m. Monday.

Saban’s daughter, Kristen Saban Setas, tweeted the announcement, saying James weighed nine pounds, 12 ounces.

Saban’s first grandchild was born in 2013. His son Nicholas and wife Kelse welcomed Ameile.

James Nickolas Setas. 4.27.2020. 8:18am. 9lbs,12oz. We are in awe of God’s timing, protection and blessings. pic.twitter.com/fEmrTNiykg — Kristen Saban Setas (@KristenSabanS) April 27, 2020