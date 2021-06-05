NFL player gives back to Athens hometown with free football camp

ATHENS, Ala. – Philadelphia Eagles star Quez Watkins is giving back to his hometown community of Athens, hosting his first free football clinic, the Quez Watkins Football Camp.

Kids ages 6 to 18 could get pro-level training from Watkins, but he didn’t host the camp alone. His family joined in to help things run smoothly at the footballer’s alma mater, Athens High School.

Watkins’ parents said their son didn’t have a football role model growing up, so he looked to his parents for motivation and encouragement to keep pushing towards his dream of playing pro football. Now that their son has made it, his parents are thrilled he wants to be that role model for the next generation of Athens athletes.

“A lot of kids don’t get a chance to make it this far so when you do get a chance to do that and you reach out to other kids and let them know your journey, it gives them the inspiration to do things differently or to reach a higher goal because some may not have the goal to go to school or to the NFL,” father Terrance Williams said.

Watkins told News 19 he hopes to continue his camps annually for as long as he’s able.