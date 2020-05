The NFL says it will likely start its season on time, but it’s not clear if fans will be in the stands.

The league is expected to release its schedule this week. The plan is to start the season on September 10, with some contingency plans in place, in case COVID-19 is still an issue this fall.

League officials also say they will wait for states to lift their stay-at-home orders to determine whether fans will be allowed at stadiums.