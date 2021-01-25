Next Round Of Heavy Storms Monday Evening

Heavy storms moved through the Tennessee Valley early Monday morning prompting a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Jackson County. Got several reports of lightning and a few power outages. Those storms formed along a warm front. Look for a windy day as the next round of storms moves through this evening.





It will be this evening when the actual cold front moves through the Tennessee Valley. This will delay the stronger storms until then. Here is a look at the timeline for the next wave of stronger storms.

What to expect? It will be windy all day with waves of rain at times even ahead of the main cold front this evening. The greatest chances of heavy rain, lightning, and gusty winds occur after sunset for most of us. Everything will be out of here after midnight.

Here is a look at futurecast:

4pm

7pm

10pm

2am Tuesday Morning

Connect with me!

Facebook: BenSmithWHNT

Twitter: @BenSmith_WHNT