Newsfeed Now: President Trump contracts COVID-19; Zoom mishap goes viral

Weekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(KARK/NEXSTAR) – President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a tweet from the president. The president and first lady’s diagnoses come after one of their closest aides, Hope Hicks, tested positive for the virus Thursday.

President Trump holds up his face mask during the first presidential debate at Case Western University and Cleveland Clinic, in Cleveland, Ohio. President Trump and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the coronavirus, the president tweeted early Friday. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

Other stories in today’s show:

REMEMBERING THE VICTIMS: On the third anniversary of 1 October, the City of Las Vegas and the Get Outdoors Nevada organization hosted a ceremony in remembrance of those we lost during the Oct. 1, 2017 shooting tragedy.

CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES: Firefighters are warily watching for “violent” winds expected in the Glass Fire region Thursday that could fan the flames of the fire, which has forced thousands of evacuations across Napa and Sonoma counties.

ZOOM MISHAP: Two Memphis teachers temporarily lost control of their virtual classroom last week when a technical glitch forced them off a Zoom video conference with students.

