Live entertainment making its way back to the Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Live entertainment is making its way back to the Las Vegas Strip, after months of COVID-19 closures.

A handful of stage performances have announced return dates. And they are taking extra precautions to keep audiences safe. One show lifting its curtain on October 29 at the Flamingo Las Vegas, is “Piff the Magic Dragon.”

“We’re coming back, bigger, better than ever,” Piff told 8 News Now.

Piff says his team is making the necessary adjustments, including moving the show to the larger Flamingo Showroom. This follows Governor Steve Sisolak’s recent announcement that gatherings of up to 250 people are allowed in Nevada, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Usually it’s like 750 seats,” Piff said. “But in this time, we’re capping it at just under 250. Everyone will be a safe distance apart.”

The cast of “Absinthe” is set to grace the stage at Caesars Palace starting October 28. Guests can expect socially distance cabaret-style seating, at less than 25 percent of its usual capacity. There will also be non-contact temperature testing, a new air purification system, and table service to avoid standing in line.

Wynn Las Vegas already welcomed the return of live entertainment last Friday with an outdoor comedy show on October 9. Face coverings were required and dozens of hand sanitizer stations were placed throughout the venue.

“I can’t tell you how excited we are to perform for live people,” Piff said, adding that he hopes this only the beginning. “Hopefully we open a door to all of the big, like the Cirque shows and the huge shows that can only happen in Las Vegas.”

Piff will perform Thursday through Sunday at 7:30 p.m. beginning Thursday, Oct. 29. Tickets go on sale Friday, Oct. 23 at 10 a.m. PT at ticketmaster.com.

According to the Caesars Palace website, tickets for “Absinthe” are on sale for shows starting on Wednesday, Oct. 28. in the Spiegeltent at Caesars Palace. There are two nightly shows.