Newsfeed Now for March 6: President Trump visits Nashville; Athlete inspires others

On Newsfeed Now for Match 6, the conversation began in Nashville, Tennessee. President Donald Trump arrived in Putnam County Friday to survey some of the hardest-hit areas from this week’s deadly tornadoes. WREG’s Todd Demers joined the conversation to talk about the Presidential visit, and about the impact this week’s storms have made on the country.

GROOM BECOMES HERO: The story of Zachary and Cindy Edwards’s marriage started off like any other. A beach ceremony in August of 2018 surrounded by friends and family on the Gulf Coast of Alabama.

It was during the post-wedding photoshoot that things quickly changed. Zachary noticed a swimmer caught in a riptide during a red flag warning day. Without a second thought, Zachary swam to the individual and assisted in saving his life. WKRG’s Bill Riales joins the conversation.

INSPIRING OTHERS: One visually-impaired athlete is showing that it doesn’t necessarily take your eyes to play sports, but your heart. KARK’s Michael Esparza reports.

