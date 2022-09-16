FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — An orphaned boy is looking for his forever home, and Florence Lauderdale Animal Services is looking at you.

8-year-old Sven weighs around 80 pounds, and shelter workers say he is the most LOVEABLE boy who thoroughly enjoys being around people.

Sven (Florence Lauderdale Animal Services)

Sven’s family recently passed away, and it’s not just him who needs a home. His brother and sister are available for adoption, too.

It’s hard not to snuggle Sven since workers say he has the softest coat around, and with colder weather just around the corner, getting a nice warm cuddle buddy sounds like a pretty great idea!

Sven’s adoption fee is $85 which includes a heartworm test, current vaccines, spay/neuter and a microchip.

If you think Sven would be a perfect fit for you and your family, call Florence Lauderdale Animal Services at (256) 760-6676 to make an appointment to meet him!

You can see all animals available for adoption at the shelter here.