HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — If you’ve watched us this morning, you may have noticed something a little… PINK…

News 19 proudly supports Breast Cancer Awareness Month and our very own, Jerry Hayes teamed up with the American Cancer Society to raise money for the ‘Real Men Wear Pink of North Alabama’ campaign.

To help in his efforts, the station decided to dedicate a “Blitz Day” to encourage donations and also, to have a little fun!

The first step? Turning the studio – PINK!

Jerry spoke with women and men who have survived breast cancer, and those stories were spotlighted throughout Blitz Day.

Our Creative Services department made these awesome ‘Retro Jerry’ shirts, and YOU can buy them too! All proceeds from the shirt sales go towards Jerry’s campaign.

There are pink and grey shirts available NOW for purchase through Green Pea Printing Company, here’s a link to get your own. The sale ends on Sunday night.

Donations for the campaign are also accepted at the American Cancer Society’s Real Men Wear Pink page.

We are so excited to join Jerry alongside this important campaign and are so proud that he is using his platform for such a great cause. We hope you will join us!!