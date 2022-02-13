HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Years ago, I did a series of reports called, “Hey Jerry, Do My Job!” We were recently digging through the video archives and found some of them. This was was one my favorites but also one of the smelliest jobs I did for a day. It gave me an appreciation for the folks behind the scenes who love what they do for the team. Although, I’d be willing to bet, this isn’t one of their favorite tasks. In this story, we take you back to the 90’s where I did the laundry for the Huntsville Channel Cats hockey team after practice.

