(WHNT) — News 19 is thrilled to share that several journalists in our station were nominated for three Regional Emmys on Tuesday.

The Nashville/Mid-South Chapter announced nominations on Tuesday for the 37th Midsouth Regional Emmy Awards. These awards are for work produced between July 1, 2021, through June 30, 2022.

There were nearly 1,000 entries from stations across the region. These entries are judged by peer professionals from at least two different chapters across the country.

WHNT News 19 was nominated in three categories.

News 19 Iron Bowl Pregame Special | Category: Sports – One-Time Special

Sports Director Olivia Whitmire, Former Sports Director Rocco DiSangro, Director Pooja Patkar, Executive Producer David Williams III, Anchor Greg Screws, Anchor Christine Killimayer, Production Supervisor Josh Cox

Morning Weather | Category: Weathercast

Morning Meteorologist Ben Smith

Gregg Stone: The Way I See It | Category: Photographer, News

Chief Photojournalist Gregg Stone

We are so proud of each and every journalist who works at News 19 and we’re so excited for these members of our team that has had their work recognized by other media professionals.

The award winners will be announced in early 2023.