News 19 Political Analyst speaks on 2022 Gubernatorial campaign field

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Governor Kay Ivey announced last month she would be seeking a second full-term in office. One other Republican has declared they are seeking to unseat Ivey, but as News 19’s Political Analyst Jay Town told us, it will be an uphill battle for competitors.

Governor Ivey’s war chest already stands at a formidable $1.2 million in campaign donations.

“The campaign is just getting started and off to a good start, and the people have been very generous. The people are very supportive and I’m very grateful,” the governor said.

She has already garnered public support from legislators like state Senator Tom Butler, who voiced support at the Alabama Veterans Museum ribbon-cutting in Limestone County earlier in the week.

“The best is yet to come from Kay Ivey,” State Senator Butler said.

Town says she is sure to be a frontrunner.

“She’s wildly popular in the state of Alabama, and frankly she has a record to run on,” Town said.

Town references Alabama as having the lowest unemployment rates in the Southeast, along with high approval rates during the pandemic.

He said one overlooked accomplishment he thinks her team will also tout on the campaign trail is the state’s maintaining of its 7th congressional seat.

“The whole state of Alabama government worked very hard to ensure we had the most robust turnout for the census, and we did and that paid off. For the next 10 years, that’s billions of dollars in nondiscretionary spending,” Town said.

So far, corrections officer and former County Commissioner republican Stacy Lee George is the only other candidate to throw his hat into the Republican ring.

George is vying for the role for a second time after challenging former governor Robert Bentley in 2014.

Town said Ivey is a stout competitor and he thinks it would take a very specific opponent to win a majority of Alabamians.

“Any candidate that runs against Governor Ivey, if they intend to be successful, they’re going to have immediate name recognition, they’re going to have to be well-funded. They’re going to have to attack Governor Ivey for things like the gas tax or the prison litigation that’s ongoing, but they’re also going to have to ignore all of the accomplishments this governor has had in the meantime,” Town said.

The primaries will take place on May 24th, but all candidates must file by January 28th. Town predicts seeing more candidates making their bid soon after Labor Day.