News 19 nominated for Emmy awards

News 19 is proud to announce our team has been nominated for multiple awards for the 36th Midsouth Regional Emmys.

The awards are given to nominees who show creativity and ingenuity in reporting.

Jerry Hayes and chief photographer Gregg Stone were nominated in the News Light Feature-Multiple Reports category for the ongoing series “The Story with Jerry Hayes.”

Christine Killimayer, Jerry Hayes, Gregg Stone, Jeremy Jackson, Madison Neal, Lauren Harksen and Drew Galloway were nominated for News Special, for “COVID & The Classroom: Coping With The Struggle.”

Christine Killimayer, Jerry Hayes, Gregg Stone, Jeremy Jackson, Jason Simpson, Lauren Harksen, Madison Neal, Greg Screws and Ben Smith were nominated in the Weather category for the one-hour special “10 Years After The Storm.”

Winners will be announced at the 36th Midsouth Regional Emmy Awards in late February 2022.