HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Are your early mornings super hectic trying to get kids out the door? Do you work late or are just waking up around 9 a.m.? Well, we’ve got you covered.

News 19 is THRILLED to share that we’re expanding with another hour of news! News 19 This Morning is adding another hour of news and weather on WHNT beginning at 9 a.m.

Morning Anchor Kelley Smith and 8 am/Noon Anchor Lauren Layton joined by Meteorologist Ben Smith will bring you the latest news, entertainment, community stories, and of course the weather Monday through Friday.

The new newscast does bring some programming changes with it on WHNT. “Let’s Make a Deal” moves to the 2 p.m. slot to replace “Ellen” re-runs. The final Ellen re-run will air on September 9.

WHDF North Alabama’s CW will also have three new shows joining the line-up on September 12: “Pictionary,” “The Jennifer Hudson Show” and “Sherri.”

“Pictionary” airs at 10 a.m., “The Jennifer Hudson Show” airs at 11 a.m. and “Sherri” airs at 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.

We’re so excited to bring our viewers another hour of local news and we hope you will join us! Follow Kelley, Lauren, and Ben on their social media to keep up with them! You can click their names for the links.