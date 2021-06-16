News 19 giving back to Boys & Girls Club for Nexstar’s Founder’s Day of Caring

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Thursday, News 19 will join Nexstar Media Group’s 199 local news stations for Founder’s Day of Caring. Our team will donate an entire day of service to the Boys & Girls Club of North Alabama.

News 19 will spend the day sprucing up the exterior of the James A. Lane Club, which is one of seven Teen Centers stationed across North Alabama. Teen clubs are simply a place for kids to be kids without the distractions they may find in their neighborhoods. The clubs are a place to play video games, study, work with mentors and even find career paths.

What are we going to do?

Paint the building

Replace garden beds

Remove overgrowth & more!

Before Founder’s Day of Caring

“We’ve always wanted the outside to match the inside,” said Patrick Wynn, the President of the Boys & Girls Club of North Alabama.

The inside of this teen center is nothing like the outside.

Wynn says he hopes the day of service shows people what the Boys & Girls Club is all about.

“The most important thing we do at Boys & Girls Clubs…we allow kids to be kids. On the back end of that, we allow kids to dream better dreams. A lot of times the communities they are in, they can’t dream of being a news reporter or an architect because they have never been exposed to that.”

When the pandemic hit the Boys & Girls Club didn’t close their doors all the way. Even after losing upwards of a million dollars in funding without the ability to do on-person fundraisers.

“We looked around the room and said guys, our kids are going to need us now more than ever,” said Wynn.

The club saw needs in the community and responded by launching a meal delivery program to families that needed it most.

They also started a supervised digital learning environment to support families trying to work during the pandemic.

In Decatur, the club opened their 7th Teen Center in a revamped old fire house.

The club even started a free drivers ED program to help underserved neighborhoods avoid first contacts with the legal system.

Be sure to watch News 19 Thursday to watch our progress at the James A Lane Club. If you are interested in donating click here. The Boys & Girls Club is also always looking for people to share their time and talents to inspire kids of all ages.