News 19 brings home ABBY awards for election coverage and more

News 19 took home four Alabama Broadcasters Association ABBY Awards Monday.

Shevaun Bryan

News 19’s Shevaun Bryan won Anchor of the Year in the state of Alabama. Photojournalist Gregg Stone was named Photojournalist of the Year.

Gregg Stone won an ABBY award for photojournalism.

News 19’s coverage of the 2020 general election won an ABBY award.

News 19 also won a Judges Award of Merit for general assignment reporting for Madison Neal’s story about a Lincoln County deputy who nearly died of a fentanyl overdose during an arrest.

“The ABBY Award wins are wins for our entire team,” said News 19 News Director Paul Caron. “Every member of our staff plays a key role in the success. It was a much different year, as we had some folks working from home, or in the field, never setting foot in the station. But this team persevered, and delivered outstanding content every day. The ABBY Award wins underline the commitment to excellence from every corner of our building.”

This year’s awards were presented in a virtual format because of the ongoing pandemic.