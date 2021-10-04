News 19 announces Danielle Dozier as new chief meteorologist

Huntsville, Ala. – WHNT/WHDF, the Nexstar Media Inc. television stations serving Huntsville, Northern

Alabama, and the Tennessee Valley, today named Danielle Dozier as Chief Meteorologist for News 19.

“We couldn’t be more pleased to welcome Danielle to the News 19 family,” said Stan Pylant, Vice

President and General Manager of WHNT/WHDF. “She brings strong forecasting knowledge, big market

experience, and a passion for accurately tracking severe weather.”

An award-winning Certified Broadcast Meteorologist, Ms. Dozier has previously served viewers in

Pittsburgh, Indianapolis, and Oklahoma City. She has been recognized for her outstanding severe

weather forecasts and received EMMY nominations for her coverage of tornado and flash flooding

events.

Paul Caron, Director of News and Content for News 19, said, “As soon as we saw Danielle’s work, we

knew she was the one. When viewers watch her, there’s no doubt she knows what she’s talking about

and is looking out for the community.”

Ms. Dozier’s passion for forecasting and tracking severe weather started as a child growing up in Virginia Beach. In addition to her love of weather, she’s an advocate for STEM, and in her free time, loves to

bowl.

“I’m so excited to call the Tennessee Valley home,” said Ms. Dozier. “I’m looking forward to serving our

viewers and getting to know them on TV and on social media. I know I have an important job to do in

keeping viewers safe. WHNT has a great team. I’m thrilled to be a part of it.”

Ms. Dozier holds the Certified Broadcast Meteorologist seal of approval from the American

Meteorological Society. She is a Chesapeake, Virginia native and earned her Atmospheric Science

degree from the University of North Carolina at Asheville.

Ms. Dozier debuts on air October 11. In the meantime, viewers can connect with her through her social

media accounts: Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.