News 19 announces Danielle Dozier as new chief meteorologist

Huntsville, Ala. – WHNT/WHDF, the Nexstar Media Inc. television stations serving Huntsville, Northern
Alabama, and the Tennessee Valley, today named Danielle Dozier as Chief Meteorologist for News 19.
“We couldn’t be more pleased to welcome Danielle to the News 19 family,” said Stan Pylant, Vice
President and General Manager of WHNT/WHDF. “She brings strong forecasting knowledge, big market
experience, and a passion for accurately tracking severe weather.”
An award-winning Certified Broadcast Meteorologist, Ms. Dozier has previously served viewers in
Pittsburgh, Indianapolis, and Oklahoma City. She has been recognized for her outstanding severe
weather forecasts and received EMMY nominations for her coverage of tornado and flash flooding
events.
Paul Caron, Director of News and Content for News 19, said, “As soon as we saw Danielle’s work, we
knew she was the one. When viewers watch her, there’s no doubt she knows what she’s talking about
and is looking out for the community.”
Ms. Dozier’s passion for forecasting and tracking severe weather started as a child growing up in Virginia Beach. In addition to her love of weather, she’s an advocate for STEM, and in her free time, loves to
bowl.
“I’m so excited to call the Tennessee Valley home,” said Ms. Dozier. “I’m looking forward to serving our
viewers and getting to know them on TV and on social media. I know I have an important job to do in
keeping viewers safe. WHNT has a great team. I’m thrilled to be a part of it.”
Ms. Dozier holds the Certified Broadcast Meteorologist seal of approval from the American
Meteorological Society. She is a Chesapeake, Virginia native and earned her Atmospheric Science
degree from the University of North Carolina at Asheville.
Ms. Dozier debuts on air October 11. In the meantime, viewers can connect with her through her social
media accounts: Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.