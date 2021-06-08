Newly crowned Ms. Black Alabama USA, UAH alumna, Florence native, pairs up with daughter to run business and advocacy programs

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Brittnie Granville was born and raised in Florence, and graduated from the University of Alabama in Huntsville in 2011. She has been named Ms. Black Alabama USA and uses her platform to advocate for Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) awareness, in support of her daughter who is on the spectrum.

Granville earned her B.S. in Acquisition Management from UAH and after a stint with the federal government as an Operations Research Analyst, she turned to running her own business with her daughter, Brailynn.

The two created a “Mommy and Me” brand called ‘My RICH Little Best Friend’ to encourage parents to set up passive streams of income as sources to build wealth for their children.

Granville is also the COO of her daughter’s company, Brailynn Camille Enterprises LLC, which is the parent company of the brand and a non-profit organization, The Ausome Kid.

The purpose of ‘The Ausome Kid’ is to spread Autism awareness, promote acceptance and encourage inclusion of children and families who are impacted by Autism and other special needs.

In April, Brailynn’s first book in her series “Adventures of the Ausome Kid,” “Brailynn goes to Paris, France,” was published.

The series focuses on encouraging children to let their imagination take them on educational adventures around the world.

Granville plans to use her title as Ms. Black Alabama to continue to encourage literacy in children by reading and donating more than 150 books to local elementary schools, helping local dance studios, and speaking events.

Granville is a member of multiple service organizations including the UAH Omicron Zeta Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. and the National Coalition of 100 Black Women – Greater Huntsville Chapter.

Her passion for helping others also expanded internationally to support youth programs in Ghana and Soweto, South Africa.

In the coming months, Granville will be competing at the national Ms. Black USA pageant, and no matter the outcome still plans to advocate and be a role model for young girls and women.

“I want every girl and woman of color to know that they can be and do anything they want! If there is no lane for it, then create it!” Granville said in a press release.

The Ms. Black USA Organization is the first and oldest scholarship pageant for women of color, awarding over $500,000 in scholarships.