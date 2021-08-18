Nearly 200 inmates test positive for COVID at Alabama prison

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Nearly 200 inmates tested positive for COVID-19 at a state prison after officials implemented mass testing in the wake of an outbreak.

The Alabama Department of Corrections said in a news release that all Elmore Correctional Facility inmates not currently exhibiting symptoms were tested last week.

Out of the 960 asymptomatic inmates, 191 tested positive for COVID-19.

The prison system said the testing was done as a precautionary measure in response to a recent increase in cases at the prison. Alabama has seen a surge in COVID-19 cases fueled by the highly contagious delta variant and the state’s low vaccination rate.

