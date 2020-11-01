New York school resource officer connects with elementary school students – in dance

Check out this dance battle between a school resource officer in new york and a 6th grade student!

Officer Triston Campbell started his role at the elementary school at the beginning of the school year. Less than two months into his new role, he says putting smiles on the students’ faces is the best part of the job.

“There’s nothing like it. I look forward to going to work every single day and these kids are pivotal in my life, where I’m at right now, and there’s nothing greater than seeing those smiles on their faces every single day.”

The principal of the school said the dances are allowing officer campbell to connect with the students on an individual basis.