New York man arrested for DWI while riding his lawnmower

SCHUYLER FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Police arrested a Schuyler Falls man for DWI when he drove his lawnmower through an intersection.

On August 29, around 6:30 p.m., police stopped John M. Ormsby, 58, as we attempted to ride his lawnmower through the intersection of State Route 22B and Norrisville Road in Schuyler Falls, New York.

Ormsby’s blood alcohol content was 0.22%.

Ormsby was arrested on the following charges:

Felony DWI

Felony Aggravated DWI

Aggravated Unlicensed Operation 1st degree

Aggravated Unlicensed Operation 2nd degree

Ormsby was issued tickets returnable in the Schuyler Falls Town Court. He was then transported to the Clinton County Jail on an active arrest warrant issued by the Clinton County Court on an unrelated case.