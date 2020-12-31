New Year’s resolutions that help the Tennessee River

ALABAMA – As we ring in the new year, the time has come to make those New Year’s resolutions. Keep the Tennessee River Beautiful (KTNRB) has some ideas that can keep both you and the environment safe.
KTNRB has worked to create several programs that allow you to volunteer and still remain socially-distanced. One program, #Pledge4Rivers, can be done without ever leaving the house. Pledge4Rivers goal is to stop the litter problem before it even reaches the waterways. Pledgers commit to eliminating one plastic or Styrofoam throwaway item from their daily habits for a year.
Another resolution that can be made is adopting a river mile or a storm drain. Individuals or groups can pledge to adopt a river mile on the Tennessee River or on one of its tributaries. This pledge would be to host 2 clean ups a year. While those that adopt a storm drain would be pledging to complete small, regular cleanups.
Another way that you can help the Tennessee Valley is by attending one of KNTRB’s organized cleanups. Each event follows social distancing and other COVID-19 guidelines. More information and resolution ideas can be found at Keep the Tennessee River Beautiful.