DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A Dothan man was hospitalized after receiving a stab wound to his leg on New Year’s Eve, police confirm.

The unnamed victim was reportedly stabbed in the lower leg after an altercation happened at a party on Jonathan Street.

No suspect is currently in custody.

