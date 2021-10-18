New urgent care center opens at Hartselle Health Park

HARTSELLE, Ala. — A new urgent care center is open and ready to serve the Hartselle community.

On Monday, Cullman Regional Hospital announced the opening of the center, located at Hartselle Health Park. It is the second Cullman Regional medical service to open in Hartselle.

The center’s primary goal is providing treatment for minor illnesses and injuries.

“Access to healthcare is vital for communities like Hartselle,” said Cullman Regional CEO James Clements. “We’re immensely proud of Hartselle Health Park and the medical services it offers. We believe Morgan County residents deserve convenient, quality care from providers they can trust.”

Earlier this year, the hospital established an outpatient clinic for local physician specialties like orthopedics, spine care, cardiology, and urology, to see patients in the area. An imaging center will be added next month allowing for residents to get X-Ray, MRI, 3D mammography, and by January, CT scanning.

Hartselle’s only medical center closed in 2012, and the building was eventually bought by Huntsville Hospital, which announced it was not “practical to reopen the facility.” The closure left the city with no hospital or emergency medical care, until now.

The Urgent Care Center is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Patients do not need an appointment to be seen at the center, but online check-in is available.

For more information, visit hartsellehealthpark.com.