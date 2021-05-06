New urban park opens in downtown Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A new urban park is open for visitors at the gateway into downtown Huntsville and it’s one that finds a way to blend art with nature.

Officials met to cut the ribbon on the new Community Foundation Park on Pelham Avenue. The park adds to the nearly 50 acres of green space in downtown Huntsville.

The new space showcases an art installation called “Travelers One,” which is the first of three urban art installations to be scattered throughout downtown Huntsville over the next year.

The piece is surrounded by a sitting area for visitors to admire the artwork, eat lunch, or rest along the path leading to Big Spring Park.

Bernita Reese the Huntsville City Parks and Recreation Director said, ” Its an honor to have people out. We’ve been in for a long time and it gets everybody out of the house, out of the offices, and what a way to look at it through art.”

This tribute to arts in the park is the result of a collaboration between Huntsville City’s Park and Recreation Department, Arts Huntsville and the non-profit organization “Community Foundation.”