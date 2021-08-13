New trial date set for Huntsville woman accused of fatally poisoning husband

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A new trial date has been set for the former Huntsville nurse accused of murdering her husband in 2018.

Court records show a judge has set Marjorie “Nikki” Cappello’s murder trial to begin on October 4th, 2021 at 9 a.m.

The trial has been delayed several times, for multiple reasons. The latest delay came after the trial was slated to begin on July 19th. The case was continued because Cappello’s defense attorney was expecting a grandchild that day.

In 2018, Cappello voluntarily went in for questioning after her husband was reported missing by a friend. She then denied police access to her home for a search. A warrant was obtained to search the home and police found Jim’s body in the family’s garage. Cappello was arrested and charged with his death.

Cappello has been out on a $100,000 bond pending her trial. She faces life in prison if convicted.

She is also facing a civil suit filed by her husband’s family.