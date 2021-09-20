New Toyota Tundra engine to be made in Alabama

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Toyota Alabama will be the sole North American producer of a new twin-turbo V6 engine for the 2022 Toyota Tundra.
According to Toyota Alabama, the new engine production added 450 jobs, bringing the plant’s total employment to 1,800. The engine production represents a $288 million investment in Huntsville operations.
Toyota says it redesigned the 2022 Tundra from the ground up. The engine made in Huntsville will produce 389 horsepower and 479 pound-feet of torque.
According to Toyota, the new Tundra’s design will give it a maximum towing capacity of up to 12,000 pounds and a maximum payload of 1,940 pounds.
The truck is expected to go on sale later this year. Pricing has not been announced.
The Huntsville plant has a ceremony planned for Oct. 8 to celebrate the production of the new engine.