New thrift store coming to Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – What used to be a Kroger is soon to be Huntsville’s newest thrift superstore.

Sunday wrapped up the “Donate For Wishes” drive hosted by America’s Thrift Store, soon to have its latest location on Drake Avenue.

“We’re trying to get the community of Huntsville basically to know that we’re here, we’re accepting donations,” Huntsville General Manager Miranda Manning said.

Starting Monday, the donation drop off will be open for donations from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Then, the store will officially open on March 18.

Manning told News 19 that the stores process thousands of pounds of donations every day. Just over the weekend, they received over 3-thousand pounds worth of donations at “Donate for Wishes.”

“Clothing, household item, electronics, books, tv, magazine, any kind of household goods. We take basically everything. We’d take a car if you brought it up here to us,” she said.

Every donation made benefits Make A Wish Alabama.

Each year, America’s Thrift donates around $1,000,000 to the organization. Make A Wish Vice President of Advancement, Valerie Cunningham said having a new store in Huntsville will help in a big way.

“All of the money we raise or receive here, and the resources are used to grant wishes for children here in Alabama, and we have about 85 children in the Huntsville area currently waiting on a wish right now,” Cunningham said. “Every donation will help us get closer to granting all of those wishes.”

Manning said they’re excited to get the new location up and running.

“We’ve hired over 100 people, we’re still looking to hire a few more,” Manning said. “The whole team is just thrilled and we can’t wait to open, it feels like Christmas.”