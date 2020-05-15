New Subtropical Storm Possible This Weekend

Arthur may form shortly – No Threat To Alabama Gulf Coast

Hurricane season doesn’t begin until June 1, but every once in awhile we will get a tropical or subtropical storm in the month of May. This is possible over the weekend. Moisture over south Florida moves northeast through The Bahamas Friday. This system could become our first named storm of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season. The National Hurricane Center gives this an 80% chance of development over the next five days.

Computer models take it northeast toward the Bahamas Friday and the same direction from there over the weekend. The system parallels the east coast staying just offshore. Rip currents and rough surf will be the main threats along the eastern seaboard this weekend.

Saturday Afternoon

Computer Models (Storm Stays Offshore)

Here is a look at the list of names. Arthur is the first one on the list.

2020 Names List

Here is the text from the National Hurricane Center:

Special Tropical Weather Outlook NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL 800 PM EDT Thu May 14 2020 For the North Atlantic...Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico: Special Tropical Weather Outlook issued to discuss the potential for tropical or subtropical development near the northwest Bahamas. A trough of low pressure located over the Straits of Florida continues to produce disorganized shower activity and gusty winds across the Florida Keys, portions of extreme south Florida, and the northwestern Bahamas. Gradual development of this system is expected, and it will likely become a tropical or subtropical storm by late Friday or Saturday when it is located near the northwestern Bahamas. Later in the weekend and early next week, the system is expected to move generally northeastward over the western Atlantic. Regardless of development, the disturbance will continue to bring heavy rainfall to portions of the Florida Keys, southeast Florida and the Bahamas through Saturday. Tropical-storm-force wind gusts are also possible across portions of the Florida Keys, southeast Florida, and the Bahamas during the next day or two. In addition, hazardous marine conditions are expected along the Florida east coast and in the Bahamas where Gale Warnings are in effect. See products from your local weather office and High Seas Forecasts for more details. An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft is scheduled to investigate this system Friday, if necessary. The next Special Tropical Weather Outlook on this system will be issued by 9 AM EDT Friday, or earlier, if necessary. * Formation chance through 48 hours...high...70 percent. * Formation chance through 5 days...high...80 percent.