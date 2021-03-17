New, standardized test will gauge if students fell behind during COVID-19

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – The last year has been a roller coaster for many students and teachers as they continue to adapt to the way COVID-19 impacts public education.

There’s been a mix of remote learning and in-person classes across Alabama.

The Alabama Comprehensive Assessment Program, or ACAP, would have been implemented for the first time in 2020.

COVID canceled that.

ACAP is going to be applied to 2nd through 8th graders for the first time, statewide, this year.

Students in Morgan County Schools will be taking the math, reading and science test in April.

Educators say ACAP will help gauge whether or not students fell behind because of COVID restrictions – and if they did, will help bring them back up to speed.

“Will be a tool that provides the teachers with enough data to specifically design instruction to help our students be even more successful than ever,” said Patrick Patterson, the secondary education director for Morgan County Schools.

The ACAP test is designed to help gauge individual student needs and shape instruction plans, Patterson said.

“Consequently, this year’s standardized test scores for ACAP, for grades two through eight, are very important for us to see where our kids are, how we’re doing. We look forward to seeing how we perform,” he said.

The standardized test will be part of the state’s report card that can shape where parents want their kids to go to school.

ACAP results will not impact students when they’re applying for higher education, Patterson said.

Patterson says teachers across the district’s 17 schools have done a great job adapting to COVID-19.

“Our students, our teachers and our parents are flexible and they can overcome anything that they work to overcome,” he said. “We’ve been very pleased with the way our teachers have addressed classroom instruction as far as the flexibility of meeting our student needs.”

ACAP results could be released as soon as April.