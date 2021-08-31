New sports rec center coming to Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Flow Supreme Air Sports, an extreme sports recreation center, is set to open its Huntsville location during the Winter of 2021.

The new 54,000 square-foot sports recreation center will be at 2021 Drake Avenue Southwest in the former Virginia College building, next to America’s Thrift Mart.

Flow will offer glow in the dark putt putt, an Airtrack sports court, Ninja Warrior course, trampoline dodgeball, a zip line, free-fall jump tower, a flying trapeze, arcade games, cafe and more.

The facility will be able to host family nights, birthday, private and clumber parties, school field trips, church groups and corporate team-building.

There will also be “Glow Nights” where black lights will cause pads, paint and clothing to glow.

Flow plans to have giveaways before their winter opening.