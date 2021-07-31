New small business offers unique items for gifts or the home

OWENS CROSSROADS, Ala. — Studio House in Huntsville may look like a regular home, but it’s actually so much more.

The home is filled with curated upcycled furnishing and home décor pieces. Each room has one of a kind unique items from owner Yanely Allen or partners throughout the area.

“All of our big furniture pieces have been previously loved and then take it and give it a new modern spin,” Allen said.

With unique pieces all throughout the home, people from all different parts of the area come to find unique pieces to make their own or gift. Allen says one thing that’s been doing well are items on people’s back to school list.

No it’s not the normal, crayons, pencils and papers, but unique items that parents are looking to gift to teachers and staff after a difficult year, with the pandemic.

“Parents love the door hangers for their teachers,” which Allen said is made by a partner from Boaz. “So we have a number of different door hangers that you can personalize yourself or just give it to them the way it is.”

While it’s not the traditional back to school shopping list, parents are on the hunt for things like signs to take pictures with.

“Those first and last day chalk boards that parents love to take pictures with, we have a big one that has all the fun details,” Allen said.

If you’re looking to capture and keep memories, Studio House has teamed up with a local Owens Crossroads photographer to capture those memories.

“We’re going to offer mini photo sessions for the family so now we are doing back to school photos on August 14, and then we’ll have other themes each month, we’re even doing pictures with Santa in December,” Allen said.

If you would like to book a photo session or just see what they have to offer, click here.

Studio House is locate at 244 Wilson Mann RdOwens Cross Roads, AL 35763 and is open Thursday-Friday 10am-6pm and Saturday 10am- 5pm.