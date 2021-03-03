New Shops of Scottsboro designs unveiled

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. — Scottsboro city leaders made a big announcement at the Page Administration Building Wednesday morning.

Mayor Jim McCamy and White Development Company owner Jim White unveiled designs for the new Shops of Scottsboro, which will be located at the corner of Highway 72 and Highway 35 across from Home Depot.

White said Publix will take up about 40,000 square feet of the 85,000 square foot shopping center.

He said it will join a Tidal Wave Auto Spa and several other national retailers expected to be announced within the next 30 to 60 days.

The developer estimates around 200 new jobs will come out of the development.

“This is a highly anticipated announcement and one that I think will prove to be a transformative development for the city of Scottsboro, and it will have a significant economic impact on the city,” said McCamy.

“(I’m) Just tickled to death with what the mayor and City Council and working with Scottsboro has put together, we just welcome you with open arms,” said Scottsboro Municipal Airport board chairman Rudder Williams.

Scottsboro Board of Education Superintendent Jose Reyes was in the crowd.

He thanked White, Mayor McCamy, and the City Council and added that the new shopping center will be a game changer and benefit the local schools greatly through sales tax and jobs.

McCamy said the city was able to build the shopping center without raising taxes by using “Act 772” which was passed by the Alabama legislature for tax abatement.