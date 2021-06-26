New scavenger hunt fundraiser hosted benefitting Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Tennessee Valley

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A hunt for virtual treasure through downtown Huntsville took place Saturday afternoon, and it doubled as a fundraising event benefitting Big Brothers Big Sisters of North Alabama.

Teams bought tickets to play and downloaded the pirate-themed clues to their phones. Then, they were lead through downtown Huntsville all afternoon trying to figure out where the buried treasure could be!

Proceeds from the tickets went back to the organization in full. Big Brothers Big Sisters is dedicated to pairing mentors to young students in the community. Organizers knew this year, if they were going to make their spring fundraiser happen, they needed to find an activity that everyone felt safe doing.

“This event this year replaced the Bowl for Kids Sake that we typically do, which is an indoor-only event. We tried to find different ways to do an online bowling game where people could participate at home, but this ended up winning out definitely,” Board member Lacy Dyar said.

Part of what make organizers so excited about today is it’s the first event hosted since before the pandemic that the bigs and their littles can do together.