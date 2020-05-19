New rules lead to long waits at Limestone County annex building

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – The Clinton Street Court House Annex building in Athens reopened to the public.

Residents are ready to handle business, but it could take at least an hour before greeting the clerks. That’s what it was like Tuesday morning.

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Department is helping the county commission office run the outside kiosk.

“It allows us to sort things,” said Limestone County License Commissioner Joseph Cannon. “We can make sure that nobody that’s needing to get title work is behind somebody that needs to get their driver’s license renewed.”

But the wait time was a problem for many.

“It tends to feel like two lines but it’s really not,” said Cannon. “It’s getting everybody queued.”

One man said he’d been waiting for two hours outside. Another man waited just as long.

“I just got to get some title transfers,” said Athens resident Tom Schuman. “So I came in at about 10:15 a.m. and it’s been about an hour and 15 minutes now.”

I caught up with Schuman the moment he stepped inside. He said he would rather get back to work. “I have to get this done. It’s getting late,” he said.

Limestone County Commission Chairman Collin Daly said the wait is due to new rules.

“Mother Nature blessed us with some beautiful weather to go start this reopening and that way everybody can social distance more,” said Daly.

The county installed glass dividers. The clerks work six feet apart. And there’s only one way in and one way out. Daly said, “not only for the protection of our employees but for the public’s protection too.”

There’s no timetable on when the rules may relax to minimize the wait. This is the way it is – for now.

But the wait time is not a headache for everyone. The Limestone County EMA is allowing the county to use its trailer to renew tags only. Commissioners said the trailer is helping the process run smoother.