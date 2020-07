The robo-butler era has arrived.

Enter Stretch, a flexible robot that can do the dishes, laundry, or keep your pet occupied.

The robo-housekeeper features a camera, microphone, and laser to help maneuver around, and extendable joints to reach things high or low.

It’s the latest from Hello Robot. The company says it has a small footprint, weighing 51 pounds. Stretch will set you back though starting at nearly $18,000.