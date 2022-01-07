New restaurant coming to Boaz

BOAZ, Ala. – Hwy 55 Burgers, Shakes & Fries will open its next Alabama location in Boaz.

The new restaurant will be a 2490-square foot facility with a double drive-thru at 1117 US-431.

“I founded Hwy 55 Burgers, Shakes & Fries 30 years ago, to provide something that I felt was missing: great food, friendly service and honest value,” said Hwy 55 president Kenney Moore about the new restaurant. “Those principles continue today at all of our restaurants and we will look forward to treating more people in Boaz and other areas in the great state of Alabama in the coming years.”

Along with providing an All-American diner experience, the new location will employ about 70 people.

Hwy 55 has 110 locations across the country.

The new restaurant is scheduled to open in late 2022.