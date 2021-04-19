New residential, office developments planned near Huntsville’s Stovehouse development

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — A South Carolina-based developer is planning new office and residential buildings near the Stovehouse development in west Huntsville.

The Range is a new office development under construction. (Image via Crunkleton and Associates)

The Beach Company out of Charleston plans to develop two properties the company is calling The Range and The Foundry on Governors Drive, adjacent to Stovehouse and within walking distance of Campus 805.

Artist renderings of The Range show a three-story steel and glass office complex that the developers said will offer about 49,000 square feet of office space. Plans also account for a courtyard area and an on-site cafe or restaurant.

The Foundry will feature apartments and townhomes for rent. (Image via Crunkleton and Associates)

The Foundry’s plans call for four separate buildings that would total about 342 family units — including 14 rentable townhomes — and restaurant and retail space.

A groundbreaking ceremony for the developments was held April 15.

“It jut makes you feel really good because it’s just part of innovation, it’s part of thinking outside the box,” Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle said at the groundbreaking. “It’s taking something that was old and thinking outside the box and making it something that is a real attribute to your community. Being able to do all that makes you feel good.”

The Range is scheduled to be completed in winter 2022, and construction on The Foundry is scheduled for completion in spring 2023.