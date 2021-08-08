New recording studio brings “Music City” to the “Rocket City”

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Local musicians from the Huntsville area can now record tracks nearby. Five Points Recording is a state-of-the-art recording facility located in the heart of the city.

Owner and Huntsville native, Justin Miller said he remembers growing up in a band and how difficult it could be to record tracks locally.

“As a kid, you know we would always have to go up to Nashville, to do all our recording and I always thought that it was strange we didn’t have a professional recording facility here in the city,” Miller told News 19.

While he played in an underground metal band, “Crashing Falcon”, at places like Crossroads and Lowe Mill he says much of the music scene was still underground when he headed to Boston to study film scoring and music production.

In 2013, he would move to Nashville with his wife and open up the first location of Five Points Recording.

After great success and a booming music scene in Huntsville, they packed up and headed back home two years ago and immediately got to work on the second location.

Miller said the recording facility was a labor of love and passion, his brother who’s a great craftsman helped him gut the old T.V. station, and build it from the ground up adding that everything, from the panels on the walls to the acoustical clouds he says it has been rewarding and now Huntsville will have their own recording facility.

“With multiple isolated rooms something similar that you would find in Nashville. A huge inspiration for this studio was Black Bird studio in Nashville, a famous recording location, so we were just hoping to, you know, offer an equivalent recording experience in this great city,” Miller said.

Miller has worked with some big names over the years and with access to some of the best musicians Nashville has to offer, he says the music community here in Huntsville is getting things he wishes he had when he was younger.

A lot goes into putting a song together, from the first draft of writing to the state of the art technology the facility uses to make it bigger than life, Miller says every second of the process is worth it when he sees the look on the musicians face as they listen to the finished product.

“They start getting the smile on their face with the production and they’re just like, “I can’t believe that we just turned this acoustic guitar, vocal track into just this amazing full-fledged production and it sounds radio-ready when we’re done,” Miller said.

Miller has already seen a warm reaction from the music community here in Huntsville, artists near and as far as Milwaukee have already recorded in the studio.

Five Points Recording does offer lodging for its artists and a full-service kitchen for those long recording sessions. Miller hopes to use the studio for other things like podcasts in the near future.

If you would like to learn more about the Five Points Recording, click here.