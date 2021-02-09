New principal hired by Madison County Board of Education

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – The Madison County Board of Education met Tuesday morning and approved a new principal for Sparkman 9, according to a release.

Marcia McCants was approved by the board as the school’s new administrator. The board says she previously served as Assistant Principal at Sparkman High School.

McCants has been with the school district for four years and will take the reigns at the school, which has approximately 650 students.

“I am excited to collaborate with all stakeholders of the S9 community. I look forward to serving the

Sparkman family, faculty, staff, community and most importantly, I can’t wait to help our students succeed,” said McCants.

McCants has worked in education for 15 years.