HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Madison County Board of Education (MCBOE) has hired a new principal for Monrovia Middle School, just in time for the start of the new school year.

Keith Trawick was voted and approved by the MCBOE to be the new administrator for the 1,100 student school.

Trawick has been with the school system for 14, serving as a teacher, assistant principal, and principal. He was most recently the system’s Supervisor of Student Services.

Monrovia Middle School’s first full day is set for August 4.