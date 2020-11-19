New president named at Huntsville Toyota engine plant

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Toyota Motor Manufacturing Alabama is getting a new president.

Toyota Motor North America announced Thursday that Jason Puckett, the current vice president of administration at Toyota Motor Manufacturing Indiana, will become the new president of Toyota Motor Manufacturing Alabama.

Puckett will replace David Finch, who is leaving Huntsville to become senior vice president of manufacturing at Toyota South Africa Motors. Finch was appointed to the Huntsville job in July 2019 and led the plant’s $288 million expansion effort, which added a new assembly line and created 450 more jobs.

Puckett has been with Toyota since 1997 in a number of roles.

He will take over at his new job in Huntsville on Jan. 4.